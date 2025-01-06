Dhaka-bound Ethiopian Airlines Flight Diverted to Nagpur Due to Bad Weather; Takes Off Late Evening | Image: PTI

Nagpur: An Ethiopian Airlines flight bound for Bangladesh capital Dhaka was diverted to Nagpur due to bad weather on Monday, officials said.

ET 680 Addis Ababa-Dhaka flight landed at Nagpur airport at 4:10am and took off at 8:30pm, they said.