Published 23:42 IST, January 6th 2025
Dhaka-bound Ethiopian Airlines Flight Diverted to Nagpur Due to Bad Weather; Takes Off Late Evening
An Ethiopian Airlines flight bound for Bangladesh capital Dhaka was diverted to Nagpur due to bad weather on Monday, officials said.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Dhaka-bound Ethiopian Airlines Flight Diverted to Nagpur Due to Bad Weather; Takes Off Late Evening | Image: PTI
Nagpur: An Ethiopian Airlines flight bound for Bangladesh capital Dhaka was diverted to Nagpur due to bad weather on Monday, officials said.
ET 680 Addis Ababa-Dhaka flight landed at Nagpur airport at 4:10am and took off at 8:30pm, they said.
A Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight was also diverted to Nagpur at 2:30am, they added.
Updated 23:42 IST, January 6th 2025