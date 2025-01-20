Dhaka Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan

Dhaka: A Dhaka court on Sunday issued an arrest warrant against Bangladesh’s cricketer and former Awami League MP Shakib Al Hasan over two bounced bank cheques. The arrest warrant was issued after Shakib failed to appear in court for a hearing related to the case. The case was filed by the International Finance Investment and Commerce (IFIC) Bank, which had reportedly issued legal notices against Shakib in October last year after two cheques issued by him bounced. The bank later filed a formal case in December, accusing Shakib and three officials from his agricultural business of financial irregularities.

Reports suggest that Shakib Al Hasan, who is currently living in the United States, did not respond to the court summons or appear for the hearing, leading the court to issue the arrest warrant. The court has asked the police to submit a report on the execution of the order by March 24.

Another arrest warrant has also been issued against Gazi Shahagir Hossain, the managing director of Shakib’s agriculture farm, who also failed to appear in court.

Shakib Al Hasan is widely regarded as Bangladesh’s greatest cricketer. He played his final Test match against India in Kanpur last year and is expected to make his last appearance for Bangladesh at the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

In addition to his cricketing career, Shakib was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) on an Awami League ticket in January 2024. However, his cricket career has been temporarily interrupted, as he is currently banned from bowling in all forms of the game due to a suspicious action.

Notably, Shakib established an agriculture business, the Shakib Al Hasan Agro Farm, in 2016 in southwestern Satkhira. However, the company has reportedly been inactive since 2021. Despite this, the legal case over the bounced cheques continues to unfold, with Shakib’s failure to appear in court leading to the recent arrest warrant.