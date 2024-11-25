Did Elon Musk Travel Through Time? His X Profile Shows 'Verified Since 3000 BCE'

Elon Musk played around on X of have been 'time-travelling | Image: Instagram

New York: Elon Musk, currently the wealthiest person in world, stirred conversation on social media with a bold and humorous statement, calling himself a "time-traveling, vampire alien." This led users to investigate his X (formerly Twitter) profile, where one discovered that his account has been verified since 3000 BCE.

It all started with Elon Musk posting a meme around 2:30 am ET, which quickly garnered over 7.6 million views. The meme read: "Would you believe it? My neighbor was knocking on my door at 2:30 this morning. Luckily, I was still up, playing my bagpipes."

An X user with the handle "@soursillypickle" jokingly replied, asking, "You don’t sleep because you’re a vampire?" The user also attached a screenshot of Musk's previous comment where Musk had admitted to being a "3000-year-old vampire."

Musk played along with the joke, saying, "I’m a time-traveling vampire!" When @Diana_Dukic, another X user, suggested he might be an "alien," he promptly updated his response to "time-traveling, vampire alien."

Musk's profile got verified 5000 years ago?

An X user, "DogeDesigner," came across the playful exchange and checked Musk’s profile. They shared a screenshot with the caption, “Elon Musk’s X profile says he’s been verified since 3000 BCE. Yesterday, he posted that he’s a time-traveling, vampire alien."

The post went viral and grabbed the attention of Musk himself. In response, he confirmed it, joking, “Even though I’m 5000 years old, I think I look much younger.”