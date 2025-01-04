Published 20:20 IST, January 4th 2025
Did Kamala Harris Forget the Pledge of Allegiance? Video Shows Her Fumbling on Stage
The incident, now viral after being captured on video, shows Harris starting the Pledge of Allegiance but missing words, including "to the flag."
New Delhi: Outgoing US Vice President Kamala Harris left red-faced during a swearing-in ceremony for new senators at Capitol Hill, as she appeared to fumble while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
The incident, now viral after being captured on video, shows Harris starting the Pledge of Allegiance but missing words, including "to the flag." She hesitated midway as others proceeded, seemingly unsure of the correct phrasing.
The official Pledge of Allegiance states: "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."
Sharing the video on X, Conservative commentator Collin Rugg said, "Kamala Harris appears to forget the Pledge of Allegiance during the swearing-in ceremony for new senators. This woman is a heartbeat away from being the president."
While Vice President-elect JD Vance was seen smiling and laughing during the ceremony, Donald Trump Jr. posted the video on X with three laughing emojis.
Conservative influencer Benny Johnson also joined the bandwagon and remarked, “Kamala just completely messed up the Pledge of Allegiance on the Senate floor.”
The incident has ignited a broader debate about the significance of the Pledge of Allegiance and the responsibility of public officials in preserving American traditions. While some have characterized Harris's mistake as a mere slip-up, others contend that it signifies a larger disregard for American institutions and values.
