Did Kate and William Secretly Welcome a New Family Member? Fans Spot Mysterious Addition

New Delhi: Royal watchers are abuzz with speculation after a heartwarming Mother’s Day video posted by the Prince and Princess of Wales featured what appears to be a new addition to their family. The video showed landscapes, with brief glimpses of Prince William walking barefoot through tall grass accompanied by their dog Orla and an unidentified brown Cocker Spaniel.

Video: Mystery Addition to the Royal Family?

The video was shared alongside a heartfelt message from Catherine, however, while the message itself was touching, royal enthusiasts couldn’t help but focus on the unexpected guest in the clip.

“Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C,” Kate wrote.

Kate herself made only a fleeting appearance, touching the bark of a tree, while William’s face remained hidden leaving the new arrival to steal the spotlight.

Is There a New Royal Companion?

Fans quickly took to social media to express their curiosity. One user wrote, "Guys, Orla has a new brother or sister!" while another asked, "Does anyone know Princess Catherine’s new dog’s name?"

This mystery pup has left many wondering has the Wales family welcomed a new furry member, or was this simply a friend's pet making a cameo? Kensington Palace has yet to comment.

A Long History of Royal Canine Companions

The Wales family has always shared a deep love for dogs. Their current pet, Orla, a black Cocker Spaniel, was gifted to them in 2020 by Kate’s brother, James Middleton, an avid dog lover and breeder.

Before Orla, they had Lupo, another black Cocker Spaniel, who was a beloved member of their family for nine years before passing away in 2020.