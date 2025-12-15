'Did Nothing To Stop Spread Of Antisemitism': Netanyahu Blames Albanese Govt Policies After 15 Killed In Bondi Beach Massacre

Sydney: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday, laid the blame for the bloodshed at Sydney's Bondi Beach squarely on the Australian government. The Israeli premier vented his anger, saying that the Albanese administration’s policies in recent months had created a hostile atmosphere for Australia’s Jews, setting the stage for the massacre that left a dozen dead and many more wounded at a Hanukkah celebration. He outright asserted that the Australian government did nothing to curb the “cancer” of antisemitism.

Netanyahu reminded the Australian prime minister of a letter he had sent in August, after Australia announced it would recognise a Palestinian state. He warned that such a move was “pouring fuel on the antisemitic fire”. Netanyahu’s office, in a series of X posts, quoted him accusing Canberra of rewarding Hamas, emboldening Jew‑haters and feeding the hatred that now stalks Australian streets.

The Israeli PM's accusations came up after two gunmen opened fire at a gathering on Sydney’s Bondi Beach to celebrate the first night of Jewish Hanukkah. Indiscriminate gunshots left the beach chaotic as the people attempted to flee into nearby streets or take shelter in shops and houses. New South Wales Police confirmed that 15 people died in the attack, including one of the assailants, while the second gunman remained in a critical condition. At least 40 others were injured in the deadly attack, including 2 police officers who were seriously wounded.

The emergency services were called to Campbell Parade at about 6.45 pm after the first reports of gunfire, and a massive police operation was launched, with the entire area placed under lockdown while officers searched for any further threats.

Netanyahu Lashes Out At Albanese

Following the deadly attack, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, alleging that Canberra’s policies in the months leading up to the shooting had created a hostile climate for Jews. Reminding Albanese of the August letter after Australia announced it would recognise Palestinian statehood, Netanyahu stated that the Australian government’s decision rewarded Hamas, emboldened those who threaten Jews and contributed to the hatred now visible on Australian streets.

“Antisemitism is a cancer. It spreads when leaders stay silent; it retreats when leaders act,” the Israeli prime minister said, calling for stronger action and less appeasement. He added that the Australian government had done nothing despite clear warning signs, allowing the “cancer cells” to grow and ultimately leading to the horrific attack.

Here's What Netanyahu Said

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a government meeting in Dimona, stated:

On August 17, about 4 months ago, I sent Prime Minister Albanese of Australia a letter in which I gave him warning that the Australian government's policy was promoting and encouraging antisemitism in Australia.

I wrote: "Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on the antisemitic fire. It rewards Hamas terrorists. It emboldens those who menace Australian Jews and encourages the Jew hatred now stalking your streets".

Antisemitism is a cancer. It spreads when leaders stay silent; it retreats when leaders act. I call upon you to replace weakness with action, appeasement with resolve.

Instead, Prime Minister, you replaced weakness with weakness and appeasement with more appeasement. Your government did nothing to stop the spread of antisemitism in Australia.

You did nothing to curb the cancer cells that were growing inside your country. You took no action. You let the disease spread and the result is the horrific attacks on Jews we saw today.

We saw an action of a brave man--turns out a Muslim brave man, and I salute him--that stopped one of these terrorists from killing innocent Jews.

But it requires the action of your government, which you are not taking. And you have to, because history will not forgive hesitation and weakness. It will honor action and strength.

That's what Israel expects of each of your governments in the West and elsewhere. Because the disease spreads and it will consume you as well. But we are worrying right now about our people, our safety, and we do not remain silent. We fight those who try to annihilate us.

They're not only trying to annihilate us. They attack us because they attack the West. In Syria we saw yesterday two American soldiers killed and one American interpreter killed as well. Killed because they represent our common culture.

Now as a result of this, Secretary of War Peter Hegseth said the following. He said, let it be known that if you target Americans anywhere in the world, you will spend the rest of your brief anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you and ruthlessly kill you.

We send our condolences to the people of America and I want to say that our policy is exactly that policy. That's why those who target Israelis, target our soldiers, try to kill them or try to hurt them and wound them, as happened in Gaza yesterday, we take action.

They'll spend the rest of their brief anxious lives knowing that Israel will hunt them, find them and ruthlessly dispose of them. That is U.S. policy, this is Israel's policy. It's our policy in Gaza, in Lebanon, anywhere around us. We do not sit by and let these killers kill us.

Australian PM Pledges Action To Eradicate Hatred Against Jewish

Meanwhile, Australian PM Albanese convened the national security council and condemned the shooting as an act of “evil antisemitism”. He called the incident shocking and distressing and pledged to take action to eradicate hatred for the Jewish community leaders. The Premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns, praised the quick response of the police and other emergency services, saying that the attack was designed to target Sydney’s Jewish on the first night of Hanukkah.

During the deadly attack, a 43‑year‑old local man named Ahmed al Ahmed, a Muslim fruit‑shop owner, charged at one of the gunmen and snatched the gun, which likely saved a couple of more lives. A 15‑second video that has circulated on social media shows Ahmed first taking cover behind parked cars, then sprinting forward, grabbing the shooter by the neck, wresting the rifle away and pinning the attacker to the ground while pointing the weapon at him. Netanyahu praised Ahmed’s bravery, saying the world saw a Muslim brave man who helped stop further bloodshed, but he stressed that individual courage could not replace decisive government action.

Global Leaders Condemn Attack

The leaders from across the globe expressed shock and solidarity over the deadly shooting incident at Sydney's Bondi Beach. The United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio called antisemitism “a cancer with no place in our societies”. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the attack was targeted and sickening. France’s President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders also sent condolences, while the United Nations Secretary‑General Antonio Guterres termed the violence as heinous. Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar urged Australia to take action against the rising tide of antisemitism, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog offered his sympathies to the victims.

Bondi Beach has long been a popular spot for both locals and tourists, and the ‘Chanukah by the Sea’ event was organised by the Chabad of Bondi to bring the Jewish community together for a night of light, music and games. The attack was termed as the deadliest shooting in Australia since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre and has raised concerns over extremist threats in the country. The Australian authorities have confirmed that one of the suspected shooters, 24‑year‑old Naveed Akram of Pakistani origin, was known to police but had not been considered an immediate danger.