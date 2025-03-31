Did Sunita Williams Consider Retirement Before Going to Space? Here’s What Rescued Astronaut Said

Washington: American astronaut Sunita Williams, who recently returned to the Earth after spending more than nine months in space, revealed her plans for retirement.

Sunita Williams said that plans related to retirement following the completion of the mission to the International Space Station were definitely on the back of her mind.

Sunita Williams on Retirement

“I knew I wanted to fly in space one more time. As a tester, both (other person being Butch Wilmore) of us , this was the dream assignment to be the first ones on a test flight. I thought, what else after this? You know, this is really the cherry on top. So, I couldn't think of anything better. The thought of retiring after this definitely was in the back of my mind,” Sunita Williams told Fox News.

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams has set a new record for the longest total spacewalking time by a woman, with 62 hours and 6 minutes.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams returned to Earth on March 18 after nine months' stay in the space station. Their eight-day journey in the space stretched to nine months due to glitch in their Boeing space craft.