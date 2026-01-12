Updated 12 January 2026 at 08:34 IST
US President Donald Trump Posts 'Wikipedia Edit' Labelling Himself 'Acting President of Venezuela'
Taking to social media, Donald Trump posted what appeared to be a Wikipedia edit identifying himself as the incumbent president of Venezuela in January 2026.
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, taking to his social media platform Truth Social posted a picture showing himself as the ‘Acting President of Venezuela'.
In what appeared to be a Wikipedia edit, Donald Trump was identified as the incumbent Venezuelan president in January 2026.
The image further detailed his political history, identifying Trump as both the 45th and 47th President of the United States. It also specified the date he most recently took office- January 20, 2025.
Turmoil In Venezuela
The President's picture comes in the backdrop of ongoing turmoil in Venezuela where the covert US military mission, Operation Absolute Resolve, captured Venezuela leader Nicolas Maduro from power and removed him from the country along with his wife Cilia Flores.
Following the military operation, Trump had stated earlier he was putting Venezuela under temporary American control.
"We will run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," Trump had stated.
Adding further, he said, "We can't take a chance that someone else takes over Venezuela who doesn't have the interests of Venezuelans in mind."
Trump said as part of the takeover, major U.S. oil companies would move into Venezuela, which has the world's largest oil reserves, and refurbish badly degraded oil infrastructure, a process which could take years, stated reports.
Amid the claims, interim President Delcy Rodríguez took the place of her ally President Nicolás Maduro, and offered “to collaborate” with the Trump administration in what could be a seismic shift in relations between the adversary governments.
Trump declares national emergency
US President Donald Trump recently signed an Executive Order declaring a national emergency to protect Venezuelan oil revenue held in US Treasury accounts from legal attachment or judicial seizure, saying the move is aimed at advancing US foreign policy and national security objectives.
According to the White House, the Executive Order blocks any attachment, judgment, lien, execution, garnishment or other judicial process against Venezuelan oil revenues and diluent sales deposited in US Treasury accounts. These funds, termed "Foreign Government Deposit Funds," are to remain frozen unless specifically authorised under the new order.
"Allowing attachment of these funds would directly jeopardise U.S. objectives, including stemming the influx of illegal aliens and disrupting the flood of illicit narcotics, which has resulted in the death of countless thousands of American citizens. Loss of control over these revenues would empower malign actors like Iran and Hezbollah while weakening efforts to bring peace, prosperity, and stability to the Venezuelan people and to the Western Hemisphere as a whole, " White House said in a statement.
What happened in Venezuela?
A dramatic overnight operation knocked out electricity in parts of Caracas and included strikes on military installations, where U.S. Special Forces captured Maduro in or near one of his safe houses ealier this month.
Maduro and Flores were flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. They were indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York and are currently facing trial.
The removal of Maduro, whom critics called a dictator as he led Venezuela with a heavy hand for more than 12 years, could open a power vacuum in the country, which is bordered by Colombia, Brazil, Guyana, and the Caribbean.
