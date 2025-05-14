Did US Take Assurance From Pakistan To Dismantle Its Terror Infrastructure? State Department Responds

Washington: US State Department on Tuesday said that they welcome the ceasefire reached between India and Pakistan when asked if United States received any assurance or commitment during talks with Islamabad that it will dismantle its terror infrastructure.

Speaking to press, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Tommy Pigott was asked if the US received any assurance or commitment, during their talks with Pakistan, whether Islamabad will dismantle its terror infrastructure or no longer support terror groups in the country.

Responding to the question, Tommy Pigott said, “I can only reiterate that we welcome the ceasefire reached between India and Pakistan this weekend. We commend both Prime Ministers for choosing the path of peace... We also want to encourage direct communication between the parties.”

In another statement, the State Department spokesperson said, “We also welcome the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif for choosing the path of peace. As President Trump said, their decision reflects strength, wisdom, and fortitude. We urge both sides to maintain direct communication to preserve regional stability.”

PM Modi makes it clear, says India has only paused Operation Sindoor, will observe Pakistan's action

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation for the first time ever since the Pahalgam terror attack and execution of Operation Sindoor, said that the Indian armed forces has only paused its anti-terror operation for now but they are monitoring, observing Pakistan and remains ready, up to task to take any action if the neighbour indulges in any terror adventure.

Jaishankar statement didn't mention ceasefire

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on the day when US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, acknowledged the development but didn't particularly used the word ‘ceasefire’ rather informed that India was only pausing military action.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar said, “India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so.”

Trump pleads for taking credit for India-Pakistan talks

Donald Trump has appeared more than never before taking credit for calming down India-Pakistan tension in wake of Pahalgam terror attack when Pakistan terrorists shot dead 27 innocent civilians in Kashmir when they were vacationing with their families.