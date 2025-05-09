'Didn't Want to Reveal Our Locations': Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif's Bizzare Logic for Not Engaging Indian Drones

Pakistan is currently reeling from a series of back-to-back embarrassing defeats. Adding to the situation is Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, whose laughable claim—that Pakistan refrained from intercepting Indian drones to avoid revealing its locations—has drawn widespread mockery online.

This bizarre reasoning for not engaging with Indian drones has become a subject of ridicule among netizens.

In the video, the minister admits to lacking technical knowledge or a proper understanding of the incident.

Even without a firm grasp of military strategy, the minister’s shallow attempt to justify Pakistan's failure to intercept the drones with an illogical explanation has only deepened the country’s embarrassment.

The clip is going viral on social media, with users questioning the minister’s logic and credibility.

This is not the first time that Khawaja Asif has made such illogical comments. Recently, his failure to justify false claims of Pakistan downing Indian fighter jets made headlines.

As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent retaliation with ‘Operation Sindoor’, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in an interview to American news outlet CNN, cited social media as proof to defend Islamabad's false claim that Pakistan has downed five Indian fighter jets, including Rafales.

When asked by CNN for concrete evidence to support his claims, Asif responded, “It is all on social media, and Indian social media, not our social media. The debris of the jets fell on their side. It is all over the Indian media.”

To add to the minister’s further embarrassment, the CNN anchor quickly interjected, saying, “You’re the defence minister, sir. The reason to talk to you today, sir, is not to talk about content all over social media. I’m sorry."