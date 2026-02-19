Updated 19 February 2026 at 16:02 IST
UK's Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested On His Birthday Over Suspicion Of Misconduct In Public Office
UK's disgraced former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles III, was arrested on Thursday over suspicion of misconduct in public office. Notably, the arrest came on his 66th birthday. The development revives global attention on his past links to Jeffrey Epstein.
London: UK's disgraced former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday over suspicion of misconduct in public office. Notably, the Duke of York has been arrested on his 66th birthday.
The police said in a statement, “As part of the investigation, we have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.”
'No One Is Above The Law': UK PM
Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, issued a statement following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, saying, “No one is above the law.”
