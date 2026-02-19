UK's Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested On His Birthday Over Suspicion Of Misconduct In Public Office | Image: File

London: UK's disgraced former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday over suspicion of misconduct in public office. Notably, the Duke of York has been arrested on his 66th birthday.

The police said in a statement, “As part of the investigation, we have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.”

'No One Is Above The Law': UK PM