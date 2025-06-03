‘Disgusting Abomination’: Elon Musk Blasts Donald Trump’s Policy Bill Days After Quitting White House Role

Washington: Days after leaving his role in the White House, Elon Musk criticised US President Donald Trump and the Domestic Policy Bill, calling it a “disgusting abomination”.

"I'm sorry, but I can't forget it anymore," Musk said in a post on his social media account on June 3. "This gigantic, Democrat, pork-filled Congressional Expenditure Office is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you made a mistake. You know."

Last month, Musk voiced his opposition and moved swiftly when Trump was working with his supporters to advance legislation he called his "fine, handsome lawyer" in the Senate.

It would have extended Trump's 2017 tax cut in Massachusetts, enacted new tax breaks to cover tips and overtime, reformed Medicaid and food stamps, and given more money for Trump's immigrant deportation plan.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that the factory would add $3.8 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years.