‘Disgusting’: JD Vance Defends Wife Usha Amid Row Over Christianity Comment, Says 'She Encouraged Me...'

JD Vance says Usha encouraged him to reconnect with Christianity, and denies any Hinduphobia claims. | Image: X

Vice President JD Vance has broken his silence amid growing criticism over his recent comments about his wife Usha Vance’s Hindu faith. After being accused of disrespecting Hinduism, Vance called the attacks “disgusting” and clarified that his wife has been supportive of his Christian beliefs.

“What a disgusting comment, and it’s hardly been the only one along these lines,” Vance said in response to a social media post accusing him of throwing his wife’s religion “under the bus.”

He explained that his earlier remarks were made in response to a question about his interfaith marriage and were not meant to offend anyone.

“I’m a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn’t going to avoid the question,” Vance said.

Vance further explained that Usha, who was born Hindu, has no plans to convert to Christianity, but played a key role in helping him reconnect with his faith. “She herself encouraged me to reengage with my faith many years ago,” he said. “She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage, I hope she may one day see things as I do. Regardless, I’ll continue to love and support her because she’s my wife.”

Rejecting claims of Hinduphobia, the Vice President said it was normal for Christians to share their faith with others. “Yes, Christians have beliefs. And yes, those beliefs have many consequences, one of which is that we want to share them with other people. That is a completely normal thing, and anyone who’s telling you otherwise has an agenda,” he said.

Vance ended his statement by describing Usha as “the most amazing blessing” in his life, saying their marriage remains strong despite differences in faith.