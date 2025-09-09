Disturbing Visuals From Nepal: Finance Minister Brutally Assaulted Amid Violent Gen-z Protests

Kathmandu: Shocking visuals have emerged from Nepal where the Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel was reportedly seen being dragged and beaten across the streets by furious Gen-Z protesters, and was quickly overpowered by the unruly mob. The protests, which began over the government’s decision to ban social media platforms such as Facebook, X, and YouTube, have now spiralled into violent unrest. Despite the restriction being lifted, clashes have continued, leaving at least 19 people dead and over 300 injured, according to local media reports.

Earlier, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down amid mounting pressure. His advisor, Bishnu Vimal, however, stated that Oli “will never leave Nepal until his last breath.” A decision on appointing a new Prime Minister is expected to be made in a high-level meeting scheduled for 5 pm today.

Following the unrest, several senior leaders resigned from their posts, including Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari, condemning the Oli-led government’s violent crackdown.