Disturbing Visuals From Nepal: Finance Minister Brutally Assaulted Amid Violent Gen Z Protests
Gen Z protests have turned violent in Nepal, with reports of the Finance Minister being physically attacked by a mob.
Show Quick Read
Kathmandu: Shocking visuals have emerged from Nepal where the Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel was reportedly seen being dragged and beaten across the streets by furious Gen-Z protesters, and was quickly overpowered by the unruly mob. The protests, which began over the government’s decision to ban social media platforms such as Facebook, X, and YouTube, have now spiralled into violent unrest. Despite the restriction being lifted, clashes have continued, leaving at least 19 people dead and over 300 injured, according to local media reports.
Earlier, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down amid mounting pressure. His advisor, Bishnu Vimal, however, stated that Oli “will never leave Nepal until his last breath.” A decision on appointing a new Prime Minister is expected to be made in a high-level meeting scheduled for 5 pm today.
Following the unrest, several senior leaders resigned from their posts, including Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari, condemning the Oli-led government’s violent crackdown.
Meanwhile, the demonstrations have escalated into arson attacks. Protesters reportedly set fire to Nepal’s Parliament building, the private residence of Prime Minister Oli in Balkot, Bhaktapur, and the homes of senior leaders, including Minister for Communication, Information and Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi, Lalitpur, and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. What began as a protest against social media restrictions has now plunged Nepal into one of its most serious political crises in recent years.
