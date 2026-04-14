'Do Not Interfere': China Signals Military Readiness To Guard Oil Transit From US Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz

Beijing: Amid boiling tensions at the Strait of Hormuz, China has issued a stern warning to the United States against imposing a naval blockade on the strait, a critical waterway for global oil trade. China's Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun warned America as the US began its blockade at 7.30 pm IST on Monday, amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery for China's energy imports, supplying nearly 40% of its oil and at least 30% of its LNG needs. Meanwhile, China's warning to the US is an example of further escalation of West Asia tensions in the region, with new countries likely to directly participate in the conflict, amidst disruptions of Iran's energy security and trade interests with Iran.

The US Navy's move of the strait blockade has triggered fears of a widening conflict in the region, with China calling for a ceasefire and an end to hostilities. The warning from China has further spotlighted the deepening divisions between Washington and Beijing over the conflict.

China's Stance On The Blockade

China has made clear its opposition to the US blockade, with Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun stating, "We have trade and energy agreements with Iran; we expect others not to interfere in our affairs." Jun asserted that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for China, outlining the importance of the waterway for Beijing's energy security.

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China's Foreign Ministry has reiterated its support for a ceasefire, stressing that the waterway's "safety, stability and unimpeded passage" serves the common interests globally. Spokesperson Guo Jiakun stressed that the root cause of disruptions lies in the conflict involving Iran and urged an immediate end to hostilities.

US Blockade Amid Iran Tensions

Earlier, on Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced the naval blockade, citing the collapse of high-stakes talks with Iran. The US Central Command (Centcom) stated that the blockade would target all vessels entering or exiting Iranian ports, affecting vessels of all nations using Iranian ports and coastal areas.

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The US military clarified that the blockade would not impede neutral transit passage through the strait to or from non-Iranian destinations. However, neutral vessels may still be subject to inspection to ascertain the presence of contraband cargo.

China-US Rift Over Iran

Meanwhile, the US blockade has exposed the rift between China and the US over Iran. Following the start of the conflict, Beijing condemned the Israeli-US attack on Iran, calling it “unacceptable”. China's foreign minister Wang Yi emphasised that the "blatant killing of a sovereign leader" and incitement of regime change were not acceptable.

On the other hand, the US has warned of "complications" if Beijing gets involved with Iran in a way that counters US interests. Trump has threatened Beijing with 50% tariffs if it supplies weapons to Tehran, after reports claimed China might be preparing shipments of air defence systems to Iran.