DOJ Releases Fake Epstein Suicide Video, Triggers Another Controversy

Washington: The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has triggered another controversy after releasing a fake video appearing to show Jeffrey Epstein's suicide in his Manhattan jail cell. The 12-second clip, which was posted on Monday without explanation on the DOJ's website, has stirred massive outrage and confusion before being revealed as a computer-generated fake clip.

According to reports, the video, which was part of the Epstein file dump, showed a white-haired man in an orange jumpsuit struggling and jerking his head while kneeling at the base of a bunk bed. The timestamp on the video showed 4.29 am, while the date was mentioned as August 10, 2019. Reportedly, it was two hours before Epstein's body was found in his cell. However, detailed examination of the video clip revealed inconsistencies, including orange prison clothes that looked like puddles without texture and a jail cell door that didn't match Epstein's actual cell.

The DOJ has since removed the video, citing it as a fake clip that circulated on 4chan and was flagged by a Florida conspiracy theorist. Meanwhile, the incident has led to a flurry of attention and row, raising questions about the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files and the transparency of the investigation.

An official confirmed that the video was bogus and had been circulating on YouTube for years.

Epstein's Death Theories Resurfaced

Meanwhile, the fake video has reignited conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein's death, with some claiming he was murdered by shadowy forces. The lack of video evidence has been a key factor in these theories, despite investigations concluding that Epstein died by self-inflicted hanging. An independent autopsy suggested Epstein suffered a neck fracture consistent with strangulation, but this has been disputed.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 and was facing further charges when he died. He had been on suicide watch but was taken off, and his cellmate was transferred out just a day before his death. Two guards were found to have been sleeping on the job and falsified reports to cover their tracks.

The DOJ has insisted that nothing nefarious occurred, attributing the "missing minute" of footage to the jail's camera system recycling.

Controversy Surrounding The Epstein Files

The release of the Epstein files has been a contentious issue, with people accusing the Justice Department of selective disclosure and withholding information. The files were released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump in November.

The DOJ has maintained that it is working to protect victims' identities and ensure that sensitive information is redacted. However, the critics claimed that the department is dragging its feet and not providing enough transparency. The suspicion was supported by the Justice Department's move to remove 16 images from the site, including that of Donald Trump. However, Trump's image was later restored after a massive backlash from the lawmakers and the survivors.

The DOJ has promised to release the remaining documents related to the Epstein files. Former President Bill Clinton, who has been a central figure so far, featuring in the controversial documents, has also demanded the immediate release of the rest of the documents in the Epstein files.