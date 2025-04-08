Video Captures Terrifying Aftermath of Dominican Republic Nightclub Roof Collapse | WATCH

Santo Domingo: A chilling video has surfaced on social media that shows devastated people screaming and crying on the streets after a nightclub ceiling collapsed in the Dominican Republic's capital city, Santo Domingo, on Tuesday night.

Dominican Republic Night Club Ceiling Collapse

According to international media sources, dozens of people are missing and at least 27 are claimed to be dead after a nightclub ceiling collapsed in the Dominican Republic. The incident happened around 12:44 am on Tuesday when a singer, Rubby Pérez, was performing live. All of a sudden a section of the ceiling collapsed at the Jet Set venue in Santo Domingo.

Night Club Ceiling Collapse Santo Domingo Video

In the aftermath of the nightclub roof collapse, at least 121 people, including singer Pérez, rushed to local hospitals in the Dominican capital city. Security personnel and first responders are continuing to search for people trapped in the nightclub.

According to officials there are more victims still under the rubble including the artist.