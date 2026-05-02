'Don't Give Up!': 76-Year-Old Netanyahu Shares Gym Video, Shuts Down Health Concerns | WATCH VIDEO

Jerusalem: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shared a video of him working out in gym, days after details about his prostate cancer surgery and radiation treatment became public. The video is being seen as an attempt by the 79-year-old to shout down criticism from political rivals over his age and health concerns.

In the video, Netanyahu is seen lifting weights, climbing stairs at the Prime Minister’s Office gym and eating a hard-boiled egg after a workout session. When asked about protein shakes in the clip, Netanyahu jokingly replied, “Do you want those disgusting shakes?” before holding up the egg.

The video was posted nearly a week after Netanyahu’s health report revealed that he had undergone surgery to remove a cancerous tumor and later received radiation treatment. The disclosure had triggered discussions in Israeli political circles regarding the Prime Minister’s health and fitness to continue leading the country during the ongoing conflict in Gaza and regional tensions.

The post also came after repeated remarks by Netanyahu’s political rivals over his age. Naftali Bennett recently referred to Netanyahu as “approaching 80” during interviews, while opposition leader Yair Lapid made similar comments in social media posts and public statements.

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According to Israeli media reports, Lapid criticised Netanyahu’s leadership and said Israel needed “national, liberal, Zionist and experienced leadership” that could restore security and stability. Bennett has also intensified criticism of Netanyahu’s government in recent weeks as political tensions continue to rise in Israel.

In the workout video, Netanyahu also offered advice to young Israelis preparing to join combat units in the military. “Train. Don’t give up. You are capable of much more than you think,” he said.

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The video is widely being viewed as an attempt by Netanyahu to project strength and good health following the medical disclosures and growing political attacks centred around his age and physical condition.