'Don't Let Enemies Run War On Your Lands': Iranian President Warns Gulf Countries

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday warned Gulf countries against backing the US-Israel to wage war against Tehran. Pezeshkian advised countries not to allow the US-Israel to use their lands to strike Iran if they want to ensure development and security in their nation.

He reiterated that Iran will strongly retaliate against the US-Israel if the infrastructure or economic centres of Tehran are targeted. "We have said many times that Iran doesn't carry out preemptive attacks, but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centres are targeted," Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

"To the countries of the region: If you want development and security, don't let our enemies run the war from your lands," he added. Meanwhile, Iran claimed that it had struck two US Army "hideouts" in Dubai as the conflict in West Asia continues, Iranian state media Fars News Agency reported.

According to the news agency, a spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya claimed US army personnel had moved to these hideouts after Iran's strikes on their bases in the region. The spokesperson claimed that more than 500 US Army personnel were in these hideouts, around 400 in the first and 100 in the second hideout.

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The IRGC identified these locations and carried out precise missiles and drone strikes and inflicted heavy casualties, as per the spokesperson's claims reported by the Fars News Agency. The spokesperson added, "Trump and the commanders of the US Army must have fully understood that the region will turn into a graveyard for American soldiers, and they will have no choice but to surrender to the divine will of the heroic people and the brave warriors of Islam."

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is expected to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, according to a CBS report. The news report said, citing a source familiar with the planning, that the Pentagon is planning to send elements of the division, including a command component and some ground forces, to the region.

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