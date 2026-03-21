Don't Need Strait of Hormuz; Japan, China Should 'Get Involved Little Bit': President Trump on West Asia Conflict | Image: Reuters

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that the United States does not "need" the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that the US and Israel are aligned in seeking "victory" in the ongoing conflict involving Iran. President Trump said that countries like Korea, Japan, China, and others should get "involved a little bit on that one", because they need access to the maritime route even more.

Answering reporters' questions before en route to Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said, "We don't need it. Europe needs it. Korea, Japan, China, a lot of other people. So they'll have to get involved a little bit on that one," referring to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route.

On the broader conflict, Trump emphasised coordination with Israel, saying, "The relationship is a very good one. We want more or less similar things. You know what we want? We want victory, both of us. And that's what we've got."

Trump further indicated that Israel could be ready to end the war when he is. When asked, he replied, "I think so."

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Commenting on the Strait of Hormuz, the US President called for greater involvement from countries dependent on the route. "China uses it, 90 percent of their energy. Japan is 95 percent... It would be nice if those countries would get involved," he said.

Describing potential action in the Strait as manageable, he said, "It's a simple military manoeuvre, it's relatively safe, but you need a lot of help... you need ships, and volume."

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Highlighting recent military operations, he added, "We've knocked out their Navy, their Air Force. We've knocked out their anti-aircraft... From a military standpoint, they're finished."

Trump also said that US forces have intensified strikes against Iran. "We've been hitting them awfully hard... I don't know if you can possibly get hit harder, but these are thugs and animals and horrible people," he said.

On his plans about the Kharg Island, he says, "I can't tell you that..."

He also criticised NATO for not taking a more active role. "I think NATO's gone down a long way... They get much of their energy from the Strait of Hormuz... a lot of Senators and Congressman -- they're very upset with the fact that NATO has done nothing," he said.

Earlier, President Trump issued a stinging rebuke to international partners, labelling American allies as "cowards" for failing to meet his demands for military assistance against Iran to secure the critical Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

Expressing his frustration over the lack of support for the maritime mission, Trump took to his Truth Social platform and said, "Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER! They didn't want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran."

He also issued a sharp warning, posting, "COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!"

The Republican leader highlighted a perceived contradiction in the allies' position, writing that while they "complain" about rising oil prices, they remain unwilling to assist in the military effort to open the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has been consistently pressing for international cooperation to safeguard the waterway and ease the current chokepoint on regional oil exports.

Fuming over the lack of reciprocity, the President suggested that the US is not receiving necessary backing "despite the fact that we helped" NATO "so much."

He further emphasised that it remains in the collective interest of the allies to prevent Iran from securing a nuclear weapon.

"Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don't want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!," Trump said in the Truth Social post.