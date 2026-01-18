'Don't Provoke Daddy': Russian Envoy Mocks EU After Trump's 10% Tariff Over Greenland

Moscow: Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev mocked Europe on Sunday after United States President Donald Trump imposed a 10% tariff on eight European countries because of their opposition to American control over Greenland. Dmitriev told the European Union (EU) to not "provoke Daddy" and take back the soldiers it has sent to Greenland.

In an X post hitting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Russian envoy said, "Dear Ursula "Pfizer" von der Leyen, do not provoke the Daddy! Take back the 13 soldiers sent to Greenland. You may get an extra 1% tariff for every soldier sent."

Dmitriev's 'Daddy' remark was in reference to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's comment earlier this year, when he justified Trump's use of profanity against Israel and Iran for violating ceasefire. After the violation, Trump had said, "They’ve had a big fight, like two kids in a school yard. They fight like hell, you can’t stop them. Let them fight for about two, three minutes, then it’s easier to stop them." Justifying the President's words, Rutte said, “Daddy has to sometimes use strong language.”

Dmitriev's mockery of the European Union was in response to a tweet by Ursula von der Leyen, who stated that EU has consistently underlined its interest in peace and security in the Arctic. Her remarks came after Trump announced the implementation of 10% tariffs on import of goods from eight European countries.

Ursula's X post read, "Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law. They are essential for Europe and for the international community as a whole."

She added, "We have consistently underlined our shared transatlantic interest in peace and security in the Arctic, including through NATO. The pre-coordinated Danish exercise, conducted with allies, responds to the need to strengthen Arctic security and poses no threat to anyone."

Stating that the EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland, she stated, "Dialogue remains essential, and we are committed to building on the process begun already last week between the Kingdom of Denmark and the US. Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty."

Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, also criticised Trump's tariffs, saying, "Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong." Making the UK's stand on Greenland clear, Starmer said, "Greenland...is part of the Kingdom of Denmark." He added, "We have also made clear that Arctic Security matters for the whole of NATO and allies should all do more together to address the threat from Russia across different parts of the Arctic."



In response to Starmer's statement, Dmitriev claimed that the UK PM is “panicking”. He said, "Panicking Starmer calls Daddy’s tariffs “completely wrong.”