'Don't Quack': Did Netanyahu's Aide Just Call Donald Trump A Duck?

Jerusalem: Tired by the repeated threats and rhetoric of US President Donald Trump against Iran, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aide Zvika Fogel mocked him, suggesting that he should take some real actions instead of just issuing threats on social media.

In a post on X, Zvika Fogel wrote, “Donald, if you have to shoot, shoot. Don't quack.” He also used a duck emoji in his tweet.

Fogel is a member of the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament.

Notably, Israel and US are allies, fighting war against Iran.

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Fogel's mockery on Trump comes after the latter launched into a fresh rhetoric on Sunday and announced the ‘blockading’ of the Strait of Hormuz, just hours after peace talks failed in Islamabad. He claimed that the ‘blockading’ will be effective immediately and will be carried out by the United States Navy, which he called the “finest in the world”.

According to Trump, truce talks in Pakistan over the war between Iran and US-Israel “went well”, but negotiators could not agree on a crucial point- Iran's nuclear plan. Expressing his anger in all-caps, Trump wrote on social media, “IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS!”

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Trump further stated that the US Navy will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid in the strait, adding that any Iranian who fires at US, or at peaceful vessels, will be “BLOWN TO HELL!”