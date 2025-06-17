Donald Trump And Keir Starmer Finalise Historic Trade Agreement

Ottawa: The United States and the United Kingdom have taken a major step forward in their economic relationship with the finalisation of a trade agreement. US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the deal, first announced in May, will slash tariffs on goods from both countries, promoting increased trade and economic cooperation.

According to US President Trump, the agreement is "a fair deal for both" countries, and will "produce a lot of jobs, a lot of income." Starmer supported Trump's sentiments, saying the deal is "a very good day for both our countries." The agreement covers key sectors such as cars and aerospace, with the US agreeing to reduce tariffs on UK imports in return for greater access to the British market for US products, including beef and ethanol.

However, the deal does not include tariffs on steel, a major import, with talks ongoing to ascertain whether steel tariffs will be cut to zero as planned in the provisional agreement. Donald Trump said that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will determine a quota of products that can enter the United States without being subject to previous tariffs.

Trade Deal To Boost Economic Ties

The US-UK trade deal is seen as a big step forward in the economic relationship between the two nations. The US President and the UK Prime Minister have together asserted on the benefits of the agreement, including increased trade and job creation. The deal is expected to provide a boost to economic ties between the US and UK, with both countries poised to benefit from increased market access and reduced tariffs.