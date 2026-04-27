'No Place For Violence': Barack Obama's Explosive And Powerful Reaction To White House Dinner Shooting

In a post on X, Obama said, "Although we don't yet have the details about the motives behind last night's shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it's incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy." He further added, "It's also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice that U.S. Secret Service Agents show every day. I'm grateful to them - and thankful that the agent who was shot is going to be okay."