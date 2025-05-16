Donald Trump's Big Talk Fails Again After No Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire But Moscow-Kyiv Agree on 1000 Prisoner Swap

Moscow: Donald Trump’s big talks to mediate the Russia-Ukraine war have failed once again as no ceasefire agreement has been reached between the two nations despite the conflict persisting for three years. However, both countries have agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners of war.

This development comes after a delegation from both the nations held first direct talks in Turkey, however, there was no agreement on ceasefire.

Reports quoted Ukrainian officials alleging Russia of putting last minute unacceptable demands, making it unfavourable to proceed with ceasefire talks.

However, before the talks concluded in Turkey, both Russia and Ukraine had agreed on exchanging 1000 prisoners of war.

Donald Trump's big talk fails again

Since the first day of his second term in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump has been attempting to mediate the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Even before his re-election, Trump had publicly declared his intent to broker peace between the two nations.

Whenever he speaks about the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump consistently asserts that the conflict would never have occurred if he had been president at the time.

The US President has had multiple telephonic conversations with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in an effort to bring both sides to the negotiating table and reach a peace agreement. However, these efforts have so far been unsuccessful.

During this process, Trump engaged in a heated public dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the latter’s visit to the White House in February.

The blow out, first in White House's history, unfolded in full view of the world press. Trump smashed Zelenskyy, blaming him for prolonging the war, accusing him of being unwilling to negotiate peace, and claiming he was attempting to challenge Russia when he was losing the war and couldn't sustained for two weeks if US and allies hadn't supplied weapons to Kyiv.