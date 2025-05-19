Donald Trump Calls Vladimir Putin, Pushes for Ukraine Ceasefire

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a closely watched call on Monday morning to discuss the possibility of reaching a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, according to a White House official.

The call comes at a time when diplomatic talks have slowed, and Trump believes that his personal involvement could help unlock progress. “We are more than open to walking away. The U.S. is not going to spin its wheels here. We want to see outcomes,” Vice President J.D. Vance told reporters during a flight from Rome. “We want the Russians and the Ukrainians to put a real peace proposal on the table.”

Trump Seeks Results, Warns of Sanctions

Trump has expressed strong interest in pushing for a ceasefire, even threatening sanctions against any party that blocks a peace deal. However, despite Russian President Putin’s refusal to agree to an unconditional ceasefire so far, Trump has not yet imposed any new penalties on Moscow.

Speaking to Fox News last Friday, Trump said he was prepared to use his leverage if necessary. “If I think it’s needed, I will use it,” he said, referring to sanctions.

Putin Resists Full Ceasefire

Recent attempts at peace took a step forward last week when Russian and Ukrainian officials met in Istanbul—their first direct discussions in months. While no ceasefire was reached, both sides agreed to a prisoner swap involving 1,000 individuals from each side.

Still, Putin has pushed back against calls for an immediate, unconditional halt to hostilities, fueling skepticism among U.S. officials and allies.

Pressure from Allies Builds

Trump held a conference call on Sunday with leaders from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy. During the call, they urged Trump to impose sanctions on Russia if Putin refused to agree to a ceasefire during Monday’s discussion.

Vice President Vance acknowledged that the diplomatic talks were stuck. “One open question is whether Vladimir Putin is serious about negotiating peace,” he told reporters.

Zelensky Stresses Urgency

Trump is also expected to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later on Monday. Ahead of the scheduled call, Zelensky took to social media to restate Ukraine’s firm position.

“Such a ceasefire must be long enough and include the possibility of extension. Our proposal is 30 days,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “We are also prepared for a meeting at the level of leaders to solve the key issues. Ukraine is not afraid of direct talks with Russia, and it is important that the Russian leadership not prolong the war.”

What’s Next?