BREAKING: Donald Trump Claims US Has Complete And Total Control Of Skies Over Iran

Washington: Donald Trump claims that the United States now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran as Tehran conflict with Israel turns into serious security concern in the middle east.

Taking to Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured “stuff.” Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA."

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it,” the US President said.