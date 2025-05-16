US-Iran Close To A Nuclear Deal, Claims Donald Trump

Washington: Donald Trump in yet another claim has said that the United States is close to reaching a nuclear deal with Iran. Media reports quoted Trump saying "very serious negotiations" have taken place for long-term peace as America seeks a nuclear deal with Iran.

Donald Trump made these remarks in Qatar during his ongoing visit to Arab nations. Earlier today, US President Trump arrived in UAE, in the leg of his historic visit to Arab nations.

In his statement, Trump said that Tehran has "sort of" agreed to the terms.

“We're in very serious negotiations with Iran for long-term peace… We're not going to be making any nuclear dust in Iran. I think we're getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this," said US President Donald Trump.