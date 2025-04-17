Donald Trump Says China Wants To Meet, Confident of Having Very Good Trade Deal

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that they are gong to make a very good deal with China as the United States is indulged in an aggressive tariff war with Beijing.

The US President made the remark after he was asked by a reporter whether United States was worried over Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting American allies, amid a mega trade war between the two nations.

The President responded with a firm 'No' adding that nobody can compete with them. He repeated “Nobody."

He further remarked that they are going to make a deal. “I think we're going to make a very good deal with China.”

Further speaking on tariffs, Donald Trump said that they are taking in a lot of money, which they have never done before adding they are going to end up with a baseline of a substantial number.

“We've had numerous talks at the highest level, frankly, with other countries. We're doing very well and we're moving along on trade very well and going to make FAIR DEALS," Donald Trump said.

Earlier today, Donald Trump said that he had a very productive call with the President of Mexico. He also met with the highest level Japanese Trade Representatives and had a very productive meeting adding every nation, including China, wants to meet, to secure a trade deal.

US-China trade war escalates

China and United States entered into a trade war after Donald Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on Beijing much before he announced trade tax on almost all the trading partners of America.

Trump had first imposed a 25 per cent tariff on China. He later levied additional 34 per cent tax on Chinese exports to the United States along with trade duty on 133 nations including India, UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan , Bangladesh , UAE, Saudi Arabia Italy, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore among many others.

China retaliated to Trump's tariffs and imposed 34 per cent tax on American exports to Beijing. Trump termed China's retaliatory tariffs as an action taken in panic adding they played it wrong.

After China responded with retaliatory tariffs, Trump dropped another tax ‘bomb’, imposing a whooping additional 50 per cent duty, taking the total tariff rate to 84 per cent. But China didn't budge and retaliated again.

Responding to Chinese agression, Donald Trump increased the tariff rate to 125 per cent while giving a breather to rest of the world by putting a stay on trade duties for next 90 days. Though he provided a relief and room for other trading partners to work on a bilateral trade deal, Donald Trump punished China hard.