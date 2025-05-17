Is Donald Trump Considering Reality TV Show For Immigrants To Win US Citizenship? What We Know

New Delhi: The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced an idea considering a reality TV Show for immigrants to compete for American citizenship. Purportedly, this is an attempt to revive the ‘patriotism’ and ‘civic duty’.

Reportedly, this was pitched in a 36-page long document by a Canadian-American, Rob Worsoff and is being pushed by Kristi Noem, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary . The claims are that this is not supposed to be like ‘The Hunger Games’ (an American media franchise in which people fight to death in an arena and the sole survivor is rewarded with wealth), and neither is it an insinuation to the deportation of the immigrants on losing the game.

Will Immigrants Fight For American Citizenship?

The shocking revelation of this idea entails an intention to blend immigration with entertainment. The show's expected title is ‘The American’ and will have one hour episodes that might include assembling a chassis for a Ford Model T, launching a NASA rocket from Florida, delivering mail on horseback, retrieving a precious metal from a mine, and the list goes on.

According to reports, the show would begin at Ellis Island which served as the primary immigration station for millions entering the US between 1892 to 1954. To people’s relief, the pitch has not received approval or rejection just yet.

Trump’s Crackdown On Immigrants:

Donald Trump’s Administration has already terminated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for various groups of immigrants, including Venezuela and Afghanistan, as part of his plan to crackdown on immigrants. Raids, arrests and deportations followed soon after. TPS provides temporary safe haven to people who are unable to return to their home country due to certain circumstances.