Donald Trump Continues Pressure Campaign against Maduro, says US has Seized an Oil Tanker off the Coast of Venezuela | Image: Twitter (Representative)

Washington: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. This comes amid mounting tensions with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The move is seen as the latest push by the U.S. to increase pressure on Maduro.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said that the tanker “was seized for a very good reason.” When he was asked by reporters about the oil aboard the tanker, the President said, “Well, we keep it, I guess.”

According to reports from Associated Press, this operation was led by the U.S. Coast Guard and supported by the Navy, according to a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US military flew a pair of Navy F/A-18 fighter jets over the Gulf of Venezuela, the Associated Press reported. This military exercise might be the closest the United States have come to Venezuela's airspace since President Trump launched his pressure campaign against Maduro.

According to some public flight-tracking websites the jets circled over the narrow gulf for more than 30 minutes. A US defense official said that the aircraft were on a routine training flight and they remained in international airspace, adding that the exercise was not meant to be provocative. Reports indicate that the US had earlier sent B-52 and B-1 bombers to the region. However, those aircraft stayed farther offshore.

Meanwhile, the US continues its strikes on drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. Earlier in September, at least 87 people were killed in 22 strikes. Trump maintained that these strikes are essential to combating cartels and that US is engaged in an armed conflict with drug traffickers.

Trump has previously warned that land attacks are coming soon but has not offered any details on location.

In a conversation with Politico, Trump said that Maduro’s “days are numbered”. However, when he was asked whether the U.S. could deploy forces, he said, “I don’t comment on that I wouldn’t say that one way or the other.” When he was pressed harder on how far he was willing to go to remove Maduro, Trump said, “I don’t want to say that.” (With AP inputs)