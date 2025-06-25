Donald Trump Declares Iran's Nuclear Programme Set Back By 'Decades' After B-2 'Total Obliteration' Bombings

Netherlands: Donald Trump has said that Iran's nuclear programme has been set back by 'decades' after B-2 stealth bombers 'total obliteration' bombings at three critical nuke sites in the country including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Remarks from the US President has come as he's attending a key NATO summit along with European partners in Netherlands.

Donald Trump also hinted that the United States might end up having some kind of a relationship with Iran, mentioning the last thing they would be seeking for is to enrich (means enrichment of radioactive material).

Speaking further about Iran and current situation in the Middle East in terms of conflict with Israel, Donald Trump said, "The last thing they want to do is enrich anything right now. They want to recover... I think we'll end up having somewhat of a relationship with Iran... the last thing they want to do is enrich."