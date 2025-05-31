Trump Defends Tariffs, Says US Would Be in Peril Without Them

Washington: US President Donald Trump spoke about the critical role of tariffs in safeguarding the American economy during a press conference on Friday. Addressing concerns over international trade practices, he asserted that without the “powers of tariffs,” we would have severely undermined the US economy and its industries.

Trump Defends Tariffs

“Tariffs are really important. Without them, our nation would be in peril,” Trump said, reinforcing his long-standing stance on trade protectionism. He further reiterated his commitment to finishing what he called the “great big beautiful bill”, which aims to strengthen America’s economic defenses through tariff regulations.

China's Alleged Trade Agreement Violations

Trump also accused China of violating a major section of the tariff agreement, suggesting that the country faced a major setback as a result. Though specifics on the alleged violations were not detailed, Trump’s remarks indicated growing tensions over China’s trade practices and their impact on the US economy.

Trump has imposed substantial tariffs on Chinese imports, arguing that they were necessary to counteract unfair trade practices and to protect American industries.

The Ongoing Debate Over Tariffs

Tariffs have remained a contentious issue in US economic policy, and a US trade court recently ruled that President Donald Trump exceeded his authority in imposing certain duties, ordering an immediate block on them.

On Thursday, a federal appeals court temporarily reinstated President Donald Trump's most sweeping tariffs, just a day after a US trade court ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority in imposing the duties and ordered an immediate block on them.