Washington: Amid growing concerns about US President Donald Trump's health, the White House released a comprehensive medical update on him, following concerns raised about his well-being after a recent appearance at a press gaggle. The update comes after Trump underwent vascular testing due to mild swelling in his lower legs, which was attributed to chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over 70. According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump was evaluated by the White House medical unit after noticing mild swelling in his lower legs.

According to Karoline Leavitt, Trump's medical team conducted a thorough examination, including diagnostic vascular studies and bilateral lower extremity intravenous Doppler ultrasounds. The tests revealed no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease, and an echocardiogram showed normal cardiac structure and function. Leavitt asserted that all results from the testing were within normal limits.

Addressing Online Speculation

Leavitt also addressed photos circulating online that show minor bruising on the back of Trump's hand, attributing the bruising to "minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin". She clarified the speculation and concern about Trump's health.

Despite the minor health issues, Leavitt stated that the US President remains in excellent health. The president's medical team has been monitoring his condition, and all test results have been within normal limits.

Donald Trump's physician, Captain Sean P Barbabella, had previously declared the president "fully fit" to serve as commander-in-chief after a physical examination in April at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre. The report noted that Trump weighed 224 pounds, down from 244 pounds in 2020, and had a blood pressure reading of 128 over 74. While the blood pressure reading is considered elevated, it's worth noting that Trump's overall health has been consistently reported as excellent.

President's Weight Loss

It is said that US President Trump's weight loss is a notable aspect of his improved health. His Body Mass Index (BMI) has dropped from 30.5 in 2020, categorising him as obese, to 28.0, placing him in the overweight category. The weight reduction is likely attributed to his active lifestyle, which includes frequent golf games and public appearances.

The president's cholesterol levels have also shown improvement, with a total cholesterol reading of 140, well below the desirable limit of 200. The reduction can be attributed to his medication, which includes rosuvastatin and ezetimibe.

President Trump's health update confirms that he is in excellent health, with no major concerns or issues identified. The thorough medical examination and testing have alleviated any speculation or concern about his well-being.

