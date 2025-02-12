Donald Trump Fires USAID Inspector General Paul Martin Amid Critical Report on Funding Freeze Row

Washington: Paul Martin, the Inspector General of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) was fired on Tuesday (February 12) a day after the agency filed a report critical of the Donald Trump administration's efforts to dismantle the agency, as per media reports.

Trent Morse Deputy Director Office of Presidential Personnel informed Martin in an email, which read, "On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as Inspector General of the United States Agency for International Development is terminated, effective immediately."

"Thank you for your service," it added.

Martin confirmed the termination by responding to the email, expressing, "It has been a true honour and pleasure to walk alongside my OIG colleagues around the world as we sought to provide independent and aggressive oversight of USAID programs and personnel. Take care of yourselves and take care of each other. And, as always, thank you for what you do and how you do it."

This development comes days after Donald Trump assumed office and fired over a dozen inspector generals from federal agencies. However, USAID’s inspector general had remained in place until now. Trump has long criticised USAID, deeming it an inefficient use of taxpayer money.

What is USAID?

Founded by President John F. Kennedy during the Cold War in 1961, USAID was created as an independent agency to counter Soviet influence abroad through foreign assistance, bypassing the bureaucratic limitations of the State Department. Although the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, USAID’s mission endures, with supporters arguing that US aid helps combat Russian and Chinese influence in various regions. Critics, however, claim the agency’s programs are wasteful and push a liberal agenda.

Why Do Trump and Elon Musk Want to Overhaul USAID?

After returning to the Oval House for the second time, Donald Trump on his first day signed several crucial executive orders including one that halted all international spending on pause for a 90-day review.

The White House earlier published a list of USAID projects terming them evidence of "waste and abuse", including a grant of $1.5m to an LGBTQ group in Serbia and $6m for tourism in Egypt.

Tensions between the White House and USAID escalated when Musk's representatives were blocked by senior security officials - who were later placed on leave - from accessing secure data at USAID headquarters.