Donald Trump Frustrated But Wants To End Russia-Ukraine War: White House

White House says that President Donald Trump is frustrated with Russia and Ukraine but wants to end the war. | Image: Republic Media Network

Washington: US President Donald Trump is frustrated with both Russia and Ukraine but he wants to end the war which is killing people everyday, White House said on Friday. It's been three years since Russia and Ukraine had started. Donald Trump has remained super active in bringing both his counterparts including Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the negotiating table and trying to mediate peace talks.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press conference on Friday while responding to how much progress has been made to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine said that efforts are being made but the President is frustrated.

“I can confirm that Steve Witkoff is in Russia to have direct communications with the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin. This is another step in the negotiating process towards a ceasefire and an ultimate peace deal... The President has been quite clear that he has been continually frustrated with both sides of this conflict,” Karoline Leavitt.

Donald Trump speaks multiple times to Putin, Zelenskyy but no clear vision on Russia-Ukraine war

Ever since assuming White House in his second term, Donald Trump has remained active and excited to end the Russia-Ukraine war. He initiated talks with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to push both the leaders to sit on the negotiating table and find a way out to concluded a peace deal.

Russia and Ukraine have echoed similar intentions but with different set of demands, there is no clear vision of how a peace deal should be negotiated.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not budged and remained adamant on his demand for security guarantees from United States, even after a brutal public showdown with Donald Trump when he was humiliated in front of world cameras at the Oval office in White House in February.

On the other side, geo-strategists are of the view that Putin's Russia won't compromise on regions that it has already annexed during the three-year-old war, a demand which Zelenskyy has categorically said Kyiv will never accept.

However, Donald Trump, be it publicly or personally, has communicated very well to Zelenskyy that he's not in a position to put his cards forward as he's losing the war and won't survive for more than two-weeks if US pulls back its support.