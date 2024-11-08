Trump Hears Crying Baby In A Crowd, This Happens Next | Watch

Washington: Donald Trump , who is the 47th President-elect of the United States, is all around the social media ever since his landslide victory against Democrat Kamala Harris in the recently concluded Presidential elections. Building upon the nationalist and America first agenda, Republicans under Trump's leadership has been able to deliver a victory which will be remembered for decades if not less as it broke many firsts, even winning the popular vote by a whopping margin, a feat not achieved by Republicans in the last two decades.

The unquestionable scale of Trump's popularity, which is already a hit, is touching new heights post his mammoth victory in a closely fought elections.

Amid this, a video from his campaign prior to the results is going viral on social media. In the short clip, Trump took notice of a crying toddler as he was addressing a packed rally and spared a few moments to see the baby, saying “where is the baby, don't bother him.”

Trump was telling the crow how he took billions of dollars as tariffs from China when he noticed the crying baby and said, “I took in hundreds of billions of dollars from China… which has never happened before…" and suddenly said, "don’t let that baby bother you because it doesn’t bother me too, that's a beautiful baby where is that baby…”

Trump then turns around, take a few moments to find the toddler and said, “that’s a good looking baby… don't worry about it… momma it doesn’t bother me you know… what it means… happy youthful beautiful baby perfect baby… thank you”.

Click here to watch the video

US election marks biggest ever comeback by Trump

Riding upon issues including nationalism, nation first, America and its people first, Donald Trump led the Republican party to register one of its greatest victories ever against Democrats.

The Republican party with 295 electoral votes stands way above the required number of 270 which is needed to claim the majority. This is a landslide victory for Trump. While Democrats led by Kamala Harris have been restricted to 226.