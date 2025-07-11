Donald Trump Holds Back Tariff Announcement For India, Trade Talks To Follow

New Delhi: A delegation from India’s Commerce Ministry is expected to travel to Washington, DC next week for another round of trade negotiations with U.S. officials, amid escalating tariff tensions and ongoing discussions.

While progress is reportedly underway, the U.S. President has chosen to delay any formal announcement for now.

Though dates are yet to be officially confirmed, sources indicate the visit may take place in the coming days.

The upcoming talks follow India's return from the last round of negotiations on July 4, just days ahead of the July 9 expiration of the earlier reciprocal tariff pause.

The urgency has grown since U.S. President Donald Trump announced revised tariffs last week, which are scheduled to take effect on August 1. The U.S. has warned that missing the deadline would revert tariffs to April 2 levels, when Washington imposed a 26% duty on Indian goods.

Despite stating that a deal with India is "close," Trump has introduced sweeping tariffs of 25–50% on imports from nearly 20 countries, including Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and South Africa, further complicating the trade landscape.

At a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event, senior official Rajesh Agrawal reaffirmed India’s commitment to finalising a trade pact with the U.S., while also highlighting ongoing efforts toward broader free trade agreements with multiple countries.