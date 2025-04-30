Donald Trump Impeachment Resolution Faces Uncertainty As Democratic Lawmakers Back Away

Washington DC: Three Democratic lawmakers have asked to be removed as co-sponsors of a resolution aimed to impeach US President Donald Trump. After the latest move, it is believed as a sign that many in the party are hesitant to pursue impeachment proceedings against the President. According to reports, the lawmakers who have withdrawn their support for the impeachment resolution are Reps. Kweisi Mfume, Robin Kelly, and Jerry Nadler. They had initially signed on as co-sponsors of Rep. Shri Thanedar's impeachment resolution, which included seven articles of impeachment. However, after realising that the resolution had not been reviewed by the Democratic leadership, they requested that their names be taken off the legislation.

According to spokespersons for Kelly and Mfume, the lawmakers had assumed that the resolution had been vetted by the party leadership before they signed on. However, when they discovered that this was not the case, they decided to distance themselves from the effort.

A spokesperson for Mfume said, "Congressman Mfume removed himself as a cosponsor from H. Res. 353 because he was made aware it was not cleared by Democratic leadership and not fully vetted legally and he preferred to err on the side of caution."

Chairman Of House Democratic Caucus Express Skepticism

The decision by Mfume, Kelly, and Nadler to withdraw their support for the impeachment resolution comes after Rep. Pete Aguilar, the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, expressed skepticism about the effort. Aguilar stated that trying to remove Trump from office "is not an exercise that we're willing to undertake," citing the GOP's control of Congress and the lack of confidence that House and Senate Republicans would do their jobs.

Despite the setback, Thanedar remained committed to his effort. In a statement, he doubled down on his resolve, saying, "I can not speak for the actions of other members. But I am doing this because Trump has blatantly violated the constitution." Thanedar's resolution charges President Trump with seven articles of impeachment, including obstruction of justice, violation of due process, and breach of the duty to faithfully execute laws.

The articles of impeachment outlined in Thanedar's resolution paint a clear picture of the President's actions. According to the resolution, Trump has engaged in a pattern of behaviour that undermines the Constitution and the rule of law. The resolution cited several instances of alleged misconduct, including Trump's alleged involvement in a "meme coin pump and dump scheme," his dismissal of charges against Eric Adams for political gain, and his creation of a cryptocurrency called DOGE.

Thanedar argued that Trump's actions have caused economic turmoil and undermined the freedom of the press. He also claimed that the President has disregarded the system of checks and balances, ignoring a 9-0 Supreme Court ruling to facilitate the return of those deported without due process.