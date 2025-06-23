Donald Trump In Situation Room With Defence Secretary, Joint Chief As Iran Targets US Base In Qatar

President Donald Trump in White House after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites. | Representational image | Image: AP

Washington: Donald Trump is holding a very crucial meeting in the situation room with Defence Secretary, Joint Chief after Iran launched a missile swarm targeting American base Al-Udeid in Qatar.

Iran upped its aggression against the United States after America launched a massive precision strike using its B-2 stealth bombers and bombed critical nuclear sites including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan on late Saturday night or in the wee hours on Sunday.

Iran first statement after targeting US base in Qatar

In its first statement after launching several missiles targeted towards US base in Qatar, Iran said its armed forces hit American-run Al-Udeid base in response to US aggressions as its response to US' attack on peaceful nuclear facilities.

In its statement, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said, "…So whoever has assaulted you, then assault him in the same way that he has assaulted you.”

Iran uses same number of missiles as was used by US to target its nuclear sites

In response to the aggressive and shameless attack by the United States on Iran’s nuclear facilities and sites, just hours ago, the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran struck and destroyed the U.S. air base at Al-Udeid in Qatar.

The number of missiles used in this successful operation was equal to the number of bombs the United States used in its assault on Iran's nuclear facilities.

The targeted base was also located far from urban areas and residential zones in Qatar, ensuring minimal risk to civilians. This operation posed no threat whatsoever to our friendly and brotherly country Qatar or its honourable people.

The Islamic Republic of Iran remains firmly committed to preserving and continuing the warm and historic relations with Qatar.

Qatar activates air defence system after Iran targets US base

Qatar's Ministry of Defence announced that its air defences successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting Al-Udeid Air Base.

“Thanks to God, the vigilance of the armed forces, and the precautionary measures taken, the incident did not result in any deaths or injuries,” Qatar said.