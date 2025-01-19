Published 16:07 IST, January 19th 2025
Trump Inauguration LIVE Updates: Celebration Begins With Fireworks
Donald Trump will return to the White House as 47th US President on January 20th inside the US Capitol due to dangerously cold temperatures.
- World News
- 2 min read
Donald Trump Inauguration 2025 LIVE Updates: Donald Trump is all set to return to the White House as 47th US President on January 20th, 2025, four years after leaving the city following the Capitol attack. Trump arrived in Washington on Saturday to celebrate with family and supporters.
The Republican will take oath inside the US Capitol due to rising cold temperatures.
“I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda," Trump said in his post on X.
16:13 IST, January 19th 2025
Trump Returns To Washington For Celebrations
Trump Inauguration 2025 LIVE: Donald Trump reached Washington on Sunday morning, ahead of his inauguration ceremony.
16:09 IST, January 19th 2025
VIPs Expected To Join Trump Inaugural Event
Trump Inauguration 2025 LIVE: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with their respective spouses First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, are set to revive the tradition of defeated presidential candidates sharing the inauguration stage with the election winners. Trump notably chose to skip Biden’s inauguration in Jan. 2021, leaving for Florida after he mounted a failed effort to overturn his election loss.
Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush, and Bill Clinton are also expected to attend the exercise, though all three are forgoing the traditional post-inauguration luncheon. Of their spouses, only former First Ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush will be in attendance as Michelle Obama said she will not be attending.
Several Republican members of Congress will also attend, but a sizable number of congressional Democrats are planning to skip Trump’s swearing-in, including former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Global Leaders
- Chinese President Xi Jinping (or a senior representative)
- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
- Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro
- El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele
- Argentine President Javier Milei
- Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya
- Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar
CEOs and Business Leaders
- Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta
- Elon Musk, CEO of X
- Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI
- Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber
- Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok
- Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google
- Tim Cook, CEO of Apple
- Jeff Bezos, Founder of Amazon
Other Attendees
- Eric Zemmour, France Politician
- Nigel Farage, UK Politician
16:06 IST, January 19th 2025
Trump Inauguration: Who All Can Attend?
Donald Trump’s second inauguration on January 20 will be a historic event, drawing attention from across the world. As per reports, the details of the ceremony are still being finalised. The guest list is also shaping up to be a who’s who of global leaders, CEOs and VIPs would there be in the 2025 presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. However, the upcoming inauguration ceremony has been relocated to the Rotunda of the US Capitol due to severe cold weather forecasted for January 20.
