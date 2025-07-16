Trump Confirms Progress In India-US Trade Deal, Eyes Greater Access To Indian Market After Pact With Indonesia

Washington: US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, confirmed that the United States and India are edging closer to a landmark trade agreement. He asserted that negotiations with India are underway to grant American businesses greater access to the Indian market. Trump's confirmation of the ongoing trade deal came up after a similar trade deal with Indonesia, where the US has secured bigger market access in exchange for reduced tariffs.

As per reports, Trump's administration has been actively pursuing trade deals with various countries, and the recent agreement with Indonesia serves as a template for the India-US trade pact. As confirmed by Donald Trump, under the Indonesia deal, the US will enjoy full access to the Indonesian market, including key sectors such as copper, with no tariffs imposed on American goods. He counted the importance of the deal with Indonesia, stating, "We made a deal with Indonesia. I spoke to their really great president, and we made the deal. We have full access to Indonesia, everything."

India-US Trade Talks

Reports suggested that the India-US trade deal negotiations are progressing at a rapid pace, with both sides working towards a mutually beneficial agreement. India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed optimism about the talks, saying, "Negotiations are going on at a very fast pace and in the spirit of mutual cooperation so that we can come out with a win-win trade-complementing agreement with the United States." A team of officials from India's commerce ministry has arrived in the US to finalise the deal, with India's chief negotiator Rajesh Agarwal expected to reach Washington soon.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering reducing tariffs on Indian goods to less than 20%, down from the 26% announced earlier. America's move is seen as a key concession to India, which has been pushing for more favourable trade terms. Donald Trump has set a deadline of August 1 this year for reciprocal tariffs to take effect, and over 20 countries have received tariff letters, including major US trading partners like Japan, South Korea, and Bangladesh.

Talking to media personnel, Donald Trump said:

"We made a deal with Indonesia. I spoke to their really great president...and we made the deal. We have full access to Indonesia, everything. As you know, Indonesia is very strong in copper, but we have full access to everything. We will pay no tariffs. They are giving us access into Indonesia, which we never had. That's probably the biggest part of the deal...India is basically working along that same line. We're going to have access into India. You have to understand, we had no access to any of these countries. Our people couldn't go in, and now we're getting access because of what we're doing with the tariffs."

How Will Trade Deal Impact India's Economy

The trade experts suggested that the possible trade deal with the US is expected to impact India's economy. They said that on one hand, it could provide Indian businesses with greater access to the vast US market, boosting exports and economic growth, while, on the other hand, concerns have been raised about the impact of reduced tariffs on Indian industries, particularly in sectors like agriculture and dairy. The Indian government will need to carefully balance these competing interests to ensure a fair and beneficial agreement.

The trade analysts also added that the proposed trade deal is expected to reduce tariffs, improve market access, and strengthen supply chains between India and the US. Both nations plan sector-specific negotiations to finalise a bilateral trade agreement, with key objectives including increasing market access for goods and reducing non-tariff barriers. The US seeks duty reductions on industrial goods, automobiles, wines, petrochemicals, dairy, and agricultural products, while India may push for concessions on labour-intensive sectors like textiles.