‘We Are Close’: Trump Vows to Hit Iran ‘Extremely Hard’ Over Next 2-3 Weeks; Declares Regime Change Achieved

New Delhi: As the West Asia war has entered its fifth week, US President Donald Trump has delivered his first major national address since the commencement of hostilities in late February, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Following a teaser from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regarding an "important update," the President used his prime-time slot to deliver a high-stakes report on Operation Epic Fury.

During the address, Trump detailed a strategy of "unrelenting force," claiming that American and allied strikes have already delivered "devastating blows" that have effectively decimated Iran’s military infrastructure and shattered its leadership.

Speaking from the White House, Trump provided an update on the month-long "Operation Epic Fury," which he said was launched against the "world's number one state sponsor of terror."

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“It’s been just one month since the United States military began Operation Epic Fury targeting the world’s number one state sponsor of terror, Iran,” Trump said.

He added, “In these past four weeks, our armed forces have delivered swift, decisive, overwhelming victories on the battlefield.”

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'US winning bigger'

In his recent statement, President Trump declared that the United States is "winning bigger than ever before" in its conflict with Iran.

According to the President, the military campaign has achieved several decisive objectives as the Iranian Navy has been effectively neutralised, its Air Force lies in ruins, and a significant portion of its senior leadership has been eliminated.

"Iran's navy is gone, their air force is in ruins, its leaders, most of them terrorists, are now dead," Trump declared, adding that the country's broader military infrastructure has been severely diminished.

Furthermore, he emphasized that Iran’s capacity to launch missile strikes has been severely curtailed, leaving the regime's offensive capabilities in a state of collapse.

Impact of strikes

Detailing the impact of the strikes, the President stated that the opposition's "ability to launch missiles and drones is dramatically curtailed."

He noted that "weapons factories and rocket launchers are being blown to pieces - very few of them left," and claimed that the United States is "winning bigger than ever before."

Trump on nuclear deal

President Trump Trump argued that his confrontational strategy, including his previous decision to withdraw from the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, prevented regional catastrophe.

He claimed the earlier accord "would have led to a colossal arsenal of massive nuclear weapons for Iran," and asserted that without his intervention, "they would have had them years ago, and they would have used them."

"It would have been a different world. There would have been no Middle East and no Israel right now," the President remarked.

'Nearing completion’

Outlining the current tactical situation, Trump stated that “taken together, these actions will cripple Iran militarily. Crush their ability to support terrorist proxies and deny them the ability to build a nuclear bomb. Our armed forces have been extraordinary.”

“Tonight, I am pleased to say that these core strategic objectives are nearing completion,” he adds.

Trump vows to ‘finish job’

Regarding the progress of the military campaign, the US President said, "Tonight, I am pleased to say that these core strategic objectives are nearing completion."

The US President however said that the US would continue to hit Iran if they did not make a deal.

" We will continue till our objectives are achieved. We are going to hit them hard over the next two-three weeks, we will take them to stone age. Regime change has occured, all their old leaders are gone the new group is less radical. We have our eyes on key targets if there is no deal we will hit their electric plants, we have so far not hit their oil but we could do that and they cant do anything, we are unstoppable," Trump said.

“We are going to finish the job. We are getting very close,” the U.S. President declared.

“I want to express my gratitude to our Middle Eastern allies- Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain. They have been exceptional partners, and we are fully committed to ensuring their security and success in every possible way.”

Trump on Hormuz Strait

Responding to the situation regarding the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said that the United States will be taking the lead, but countries that can’t pass should take the lead. Buy from the US.

“Build delayed courage, go to the strait and take it. The hard part is done. Once the conflict is over, the Strait will reopen naturally,” the US President said.

Trump also urged other nations, including US allies, to show 'courage' and 'take care' of the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway under Iran's chokehold.

Trump on petrol prices

The US president has acknowledged the economic pain that many in the US are feeling at the petrol pump, with gas prices increasing by more than 25 percent than before the war started.

Trump suggested that the price hike is only temporary.

“Many Americans have been concerned to see the recent rise in gasoline prices here at home,” he said.

“This short-term increase has been entirely the result of the Iranian regime launching deranged terror attacks against commercial oil tankers in neighbouring countries that have nothing to do with the conflict. This is yet more proof that Iran can never be trusted with nuclear weapons.”

Trump's speech signals that the US campaign is coming to a definite end but more strikes are likely over the next few weeks.