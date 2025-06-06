'Donald Trump Is In Epstein Files': Elon Musk Drops 'Big Bomb' As Feud With US President Blows Up In Public

Washington: Elon Musk, Donald Trump’s close aide until very recently, dropped a big ‘bomb’ on the United States President alleging that Donald Trump is in the Epstein files and that’s why they are not releasing them.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Musk, the former head of DOGE, stated, “Time to drop the really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.”

He added, “Have a nice day, DJT (Donald J. Trump).” Musk further wrote, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out. Such an obvious lie. So sad.”

Donald Trump-Elon Musk bonhomie ends up ugly

Trump and Musk's bonhomie which rose to fame in the run of the Presidential election and during the first few initial months of Donald Trump's presidency has ended up in a full public blowout.

The rift first began after the former DOGE head and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's open criticism of Donald Trump's spending bill.

Reacting to Musk's criticism, the United States President expressed that he was disappointment with him (Elon Musk).

As Musk-Trump bonhomie ended up in a full public view, Donald Trump took to his Truth Social page and said, “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s governmental subsidies and contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

Elon was “wearing thin,” I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy electric cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went crazy, Donald Trump wrote in another post.

In another post, Donald Trump said that he don't mind Elon Musk turning against him but he should have done this some months ago.