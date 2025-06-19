Donald Trump Issues Final Two Week Ultimatum To Iran After Unconditional Surrender Warning

Washington: US President Donald Trump has issued a chilling two-week ultimatum to Iran amidst the ongoing conflict with Israel. According to the White House, Trump has announced that he will make a decision about whether to take direct action against Iran within the next two weeks.

According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump believes there is "a substantial chance of negotiation" with Iran, and his decision will be based on the progress of these possible talks. In a statement read aloud by Leavitt, Trump said, "Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiation that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go in the next two weeks." This ultimatum has sparked intense debate, with some lawmakers questioning whether Trump is serious about diplomacy or merely using it as a tactical manoeuvre.

Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

During her address, Leavitt stressed on Trump's long-standing position on Iran's nuclear ambitions, stating that "nobody should be surprised" by his stance that “Iran absolutely can't obtain a nuclear weapon”. She stated that the US president has been unequivocally clear about this for decades, not just as president, but also as a presidential candidate and private citizen.

The US has been engaged in diplomatic efforts with Iran, with Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy for Middle East affairs, meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oman. These talks aim to find a peaceful resolution to the standoff, with the US prepared to consider an interim agreement provided Iran freezes its nuclear activities and agrees to intrusive inspections. Oman's neutral stance and stable leadership make it an ideal location for these sensitive negotiations.

Meanwhile, the outcome of these diplomatic efforts will have big implications for regional stability, nuclear non-proliferation, and global energy markets.