Donald Trump Lets The Cuss Words Fly After Fake And Flopped Ceasefire: They Don’t Know What The Fu*k They’re Doing

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House. | Image: AP

Washington: Donald Trump, visibly frustrated by both Israel and Iran just hours after both the nations violated the ceasefire, and said that they (Iran and Israel) don't know what the ‘F**k they are doing’.

“We have two countries that have been fighting for so long that they don't know what the f**k they are doing,” Donald Trump said.

The statements from US President have come after both the nations violated the ceasefire just hours after US President announced it on the intervening night of June 23 and 24.

Speaking to press before leaving for the NATO summit, Donald Trump said that he was not happy with Iran and Israel either for violating the ceasefire.

Donald Trump directed Israel not to bomb Iran and bring back the pilots home right now.

“I am not happy that Israel is going out now. There was one rocket that I guess was fired overboard, and it missed its target. Now Israel is going out. These guys gotta calm down. Ridiculous. I didn't like the fact that Israel unloaded right after we made the deal... That's not what we want...,” Donald Trump said.

"They (Iran) violated, but Israel violated it too. As soon as we made the deal, Israel came out and dropped a load of bombs... We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*** they’re doing," Trump said.

Trump appealed Israel “not to not drop those bombs. If you do, it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now! Donald J. Trump, President of the United States”.

In another statement, the US President said, “Israel is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly “Plane Wave” to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter”.

Donald Trump on Iran's nuclear programme

After US B-2 bombers strike, Donald Trump said, “Iran will never be able to rebuild its nuclear facilities. From there? Absolutely not. That place is under rock. That place is demolished. The B2 pilots did their job better than anybody could have imagined...”