Internet Erupts With Memes After Donald Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Dream Shattered With Maria Corina Machado Win

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has announced the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, and it was not Donald Trump but María Corina Machado. Before the announcement, there was ongoing speculation that U.S. President Donald Trump might receive the award, partly fuelled by his own remarks. This decision appears to be a major disappointment for Trump, who has openly expressed his wish to win the honour throughout both his presidential terms. Recently, he has also taken credit for ending global conflicts.

Trump has often said he doubts the Nobel Committee would ever award him the prize. “They’ll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn’t do it for that. I did it because I saved a lot of lives,” Trump said on Thursday. He also argues that he deserves the award because he has ended seven wars, although some of the situations he refers to were only political tensions, and his actual role in easing them remains disputed.

Now, after his big loss, social media users wasted no time turning this opportunity into comedy gold. In the swan of meme fest, one viral meme takes a dig at his tariff moves, “Now Tariffs will be 500% for everyone.” Another quips, “Trump: I didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize because they’re jealous. Too much peace, too much success — they couldn’t handle it!.”

Take a look for more:

Why was Trump rejected?

Following the announcement of Nobel Peace Prize 2025, the committee’s chairman Jorgen Watne Frydnes was asked by a reporter why US President Donald Trump, who had multiple times publicly claimed he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize, was not selected.

The chairman’s firm response was that the committee’s decision was not influenced by campaigns or publicity.

"In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, I think this committee has seen any type of campaign, media attention, we receive thousands and thousands of letters every year of people wanting to say what for them leads to peace. This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. So, we base only our decision on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel,” the chairman said.