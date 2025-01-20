Trump 2.0 LIVE Updates: Donald Trump to Take Oath as 47th President of USA Today | Image: Republic

Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, is set to be sworn in as the 47th president Today, taking charge as Republicans assume unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country's institutions.

Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn-in first, taking the oath read by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on a bible given to him by his great-grandmother. Trump will follow, using both a family bible and the one used by President Abraham Lincoln at his 1861 inauguration as Chief Justice John Roberts administers his oath.

The inaugural festivities began Saturday, when Trump arrived in Washington on a government jet and viewed fireworks at his private golf club in suburban Virginia. On Sunday, he laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery and rallied his supporters at Washington’s downtown Capital One Arena.