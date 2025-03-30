Donald Trump’s Offer Rejected: Tension Escalates As Iran Rules Out Direct Negotiations With US Over Nuclear Program

Tehran: Iran has rejected direct negotiations with the United States regarding its advancing nuclear program. In response to a letter from US President Donald Trump by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, it was revealed that Iran wants no direct engagement with the US on its nuclear program. Amidst the escalating tension, the remarks from Pezeshkian mark the first official acknowledgment of Iran's response to Trump's outreach.

The tensions between Iran and the US have been escalating over Tehran's nuclear activities and economic sanctions imposed by Washington. The Iranian nuclear program has been a contentious issue, with the US and its allies expressing concerns about the potential for nuclear weapon development. In a bid to address these concerns, President Trump sent a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, proposing negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

Iran's Response To Trump's Letter

Pezeshkian stated that Iran is open to indirect negotiations, but direct talks are off the table. The Iranian President's stance is seen as a major shift in Iran's approach, as the country has previously shown willingness to engage in direct talks. However, the current conditions, including the US "maximum pressure" campaign and the threat of military action, have led Iran to reconsider its stance. Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that indirect talks could be a viable option, but direct negotiations are not feasible under the current circumstances.

Tension Likely To Surge

The rejection of direct talks by Iran has major implications for the global community. The US and its allies have been pushing for diplomatic efforts to address the Iranian nuclear program. Still, Tehran's decision to reject direct negotiations may escalate tensions in the region. The US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, stated that Trump's letter proposed "direct talks" and warned of "military consequences" if there were no direct negotiations.

Earlier, President Donald Trump had sent a strong message to the Iranian regime over the nuclear program, offering a direct talks or they should be ready for 'very bad things'. Trump said, “We're going to either have to talk and talk it out, or very bad things are going to happen to Iran.”

Iran-US Bilateral Relation Hits Another Rough Patch