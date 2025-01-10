Donald Trump on His Conversation with Barack Obama: "We Probably Do Like Each Other"

President-Elect Donald Trump, whilst speaking with journalists at his house in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, was asked about his conversation with Barrack Obama, at Jimmy Carter's funeral, which has gone viral on the internet.

When a journalist asked Trump what he and Obama were discussing, Trump smiled and responded by saying “It did look very friendly, I must say.” Everyone gathered around Trump started laughing after hearing his reply.

We look like two people that like each other, Trump says

“I didn't realize it..I didn't realize how friendly it looked. I saw it on your wonderful network just a little while ago before I came in and I said - ”boy, they look like two people that like each other". And, we probably do. We have little different philosophies, right? But we probably do. I don't know, I just got along," Trump added.

Here is what you need to know

The conversation the duo had has been garnering so much attention because the relationship between Trump and Obama has often been perceived as strained due to their political differences. Obama, notoriously, during the White House Correspondents Dinner, when he was President, mocked Trump by saying he'll never be in the White House. Many people, including people who were present in that dinner, have speculated that Obama's mockery motivated Trump to run for the Presidency.

The statement, while brief, has sparked curiosity about the private rapport between the two leaders, who represent starkly different political ideologies. It also raises questions about how former presidents navigate their relationships after leaving office, balancing their shared experiences with their divergent worldviews.

Trump's comment has already garnered reactions on social media, with some interpreting it as a moment of rare bipartisan warmth and others viewing it as a strategic remark aimed at reshaping public perception.